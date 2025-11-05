Joey, the star of the National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse, and his creator, author Michael Morpurgo, have had a Great Western Railway (GWR) train named in their honour.
The new livery was unveiled at London Paddington last week, where Joey made a rare off-stage appearance. The life-sized puppet – created by Handspring Puppet Company - walked the course from the iconic war memorial on platform 1 to greet Michael, and his wife, Clare, on platform 8. They then unveiled the new livery on Intercity Express Train 802007, which displays the name ‘Joey’ at one end and Michael’s name at the other.
Michael said: “Having my name on the side of a train is not something I ever thought I would see, so to have that honour alongside Joey, who has been in my life for more than 40 years, fills me with joy.
“In this age of phones dominating our lives, a long train journey is one of the few places where we can stop and read a good book, occasionally lifting our eyes to take in the marvellous views we’re lucky to travel through.
“I’m grateful to GWR and the National Theatre for allowing Joey to be part of this special day, and for GWR’s ongoing work with local organisations like Farms for City Children, showing their commitment to supporting communities beyond just getting from A to B.
“I shall give Joey a ‘hello you’ pat every time before I get on the train and have a good ride. And a ‘thank you pat’ when I get off.”
GWR’s HR director, Ashley Bray, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Michael and Clare to Paddington today to unveil not one, but two new liveries on Intercity Express Train 802007.
“Michael and Clare have contributed a huge amount to the communities of Devon both through their writing and with the Farms for City Children charity. This train is our way of thanking them for their ongoing commitment to the people of this beloved corner of the Great Western network.
“As we reflect on 200 years of the railway and mark the launch of this year’s Poppy Appeal, we cannot fail to think of those who sacrificed their lives in the service of our country, and War Horse tells that story better than most."
As 802007 departed, Michael waved the train off on its maiden voyage to Exeter St Davids, with Joey cantering alongside on the platform.
War Horse was first published in 1982 and has sold over two million copies worldwide. Since its publication, the novel has been translated into more than 44 languages. It was subsequently adapted for stage by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, becoming the most successful play in the history of the National Theatre, winning more than 25 major awards. It has been seen by over 8.8 million people worldwide since its world premiere at the National Theatre in 2007. Steven Spielberg later directed a film version which debuted in 2011.
