The new livery was unveiled at London Paddington last week, where Joey made a rare off-stage appearance. The life-sized puppet – created by Handspring Puppet Company - walked the course from the iconic war memorial on platform 1 to greet Michael, and his wife, Clare, on platform 8. They then unveiled the new livery on Intercity Express Train 802007, which displays the name ‘Joey’ at one end and Michael’s name at the other.