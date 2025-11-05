GREAT Western Railway is the first train operator to achieve a national award in recognition of its work to provide an autism-friendly environment and inclusive customer service for autistic people.
GWR has gained the National Autistic Society’s Autism Friendly Award, which supports businesses to be more inclusive for autistic people by providing accessible customer services, information and environments.
After initially being recognised for autism-awareness initiatives between Plymouth and Penzance, GWR has now received the Autism Friendly Award for the whole of its network.
The train operator has created several autism-friendly products designed to help autistic people travel by train.
This includes: a soundbite series that allows autistic people to understand the sounds they may experience when travelling by train; virtual video tours of stations to better allow people to navigate the station prior to arrival; sensory packs that provide coping tools to allow travel more comfortable and providing ear defenders to support passengers who experience over-stimulation or sensory overload (available at some staffed stations).
It has also expanded its Try a Train programme which supports individuals/groups in developing their travelling confidence
Brodie Pollock, 11, has benefitted from GWR’s autism-friendly initiatives, travelling on the train regularly with his parents, Richard, a driver depot manager based at Bristol Parkway, and Hayley.
Hayley said: ‘GWR is a big part of our family. Experiencing the support they have put in place and knowing they have achieved this Autism Friendly Award shows it is leading the way for railway inclusion. I hope other train operators take note.’
GWR Accessibility Mentor Coral Thomas said: ‘We are proud to be the first train operator to achieve national autism accreditation across our entire network.
‘This milestone reflects a sustained commitment to making rail travel more accessible and supportive for all.
‘While I’ve been closely involved in leading these initiatives from the very beginning, it has only been possible through the collaboration of colleagues across many departments who share the same passion for improving the experience of every customer, irrespective of their needs.
‘We look forward to continue to look for innovative approaches and solutions for accessibility and welcome suggestions from the travelling public.’
Christine Flintoft-Smith, Head of Autism Accreditation and Projects at the National Autistic Society, said: ‘We are delighted Great Western Railway has achieved the Autism Friendly Award, helping to make society a more autism-friendly place for autistic people and their families.
‘There are lots of small changes businesses can make to better support autistic people, and just a little understanding can go a long way.
‘We hope to work with as many businesses as possible to help create a society that works for autistic people.’
More than 700,000 people in the UK are autistic, but many still struggle to access essential community spaces, businesses and shops.
By meeting the standards set out in the Autism Friendly Award, businesses can ensure they offer an industry-approved autism-friendly environment.
