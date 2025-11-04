A popular pre-loved toy project has been launched to help struggling families ensure their children have Christmas presents to delight.
Tavistock Rotary Toy Project is collecting pre-loved toys to distribute at a free pop-up event to put a smile on youngsters’ faces on Christmas Day.
This pop-up toy recycling event is being held at Tavistock Methodist Church on Saturday, November 29, from 10am-3pm. Parents and others are invited to come along to choose a gift for wrapping as a festive gift.
Anyone struggling to afford presents this Christmas is very welcome to attend.
Organiser Christine Ellis said: “We would welcome new and used toys in good condition as these are Christmas presents.
“Toys can be for any age, and if anyone has gifts for teenagers, they are also needed.
“Anybody is welcome to come to the recycling day, this can be parents, grandparents, siblings.
“People are encouraged to wander around and help themselves.
“Our ethos is every child at Christmas deserves a gift irrespective of their families circumstances.
“We recognise times are challenging but this is a good opportunity to recycle unwanted items.”
Pre-loved toys can be donated at Tavistock Library and Tavistock Carpets from Monday, November 10 until Wednesday, November 26.
Toys need to be in good condition and all stuffed toys must have the toy safety standard – CE – label on them to be donated.
Christine added: “We encourage you to attend the event if you can, to choose gifts for your children but if you can’t attend and are in need this Christmas please email.”
To claim toy for a child or family you know, if you are unable to attend the choosing event in person at Tavistock Methodist Church, please email: [email protected]
Tavistock Rotary has thanked Cyril Worth Removals, Tavistock Library, Tavistock Carpets and Tavistock Methodist Church for their generous support of the event.
