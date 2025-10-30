A family on a half-term trip have spoken of their five-hour ordeal when they were stranded on a train which hit a cow on the tracks.
The Okehampton couple have criticised the lack of support when they and their three children, were waiting for a relief train. They also said the animal should not have been able to access the track.
The parents have spoken of their children’s fright and of their own fear the carriages might have been derailed on the journey from Exeter.
The couple said they were stranded for over four hours without toilets or refreshments on the affected train and not kept informed about what was happening. They were not allowed to leave the train.
Gem and Sam Bullingham, were on their way home on a GWR train on Wednesday (October 29) when the train hit a cow on the tracks. They and their and three children (aged three, five and seven) caught the 5.35pm train at Exeter, but did not get home until 10.30pm.
Gem has vowed never to take the children on the train again due to safety concerns: “We were on the 17.35 from Exeter Central to Okehampton when our train hit a cow. I and most other passengers, honestly thought we were going to derail. The noise, rattling and jolting were incredibly frightening as we hit the animal and it passed underneath the carriages.
“We were then stranded for over four hours in the train carriages with no access to toilets and weren’t allowed to exit the train.
“We had young children with us who were petrified. We weren’t offered refreshments until the rescue train arrived four hours later and the communication was utterly appalling.”
Gem was also with her in-laws on a birthday treat for the eldest child to get her ears pierced as a birthday treat.
Gem has lodged a formal complaint with Network Rail and GWR, who run the tracks and infrastructure. She said: “How Network Rail can open a rail way line that isn’t adequately fenced to keep livestock in, is quite frankly criminal.
“If we had derailed and there had been injuries or fatalities, how devastating would that have been or perhaps that is what it’s going to take for them to take proper action.
“The safety of passengers should be the highest priority. Sadly it evidently isn’t and I won’t be using the train line again with my family.”
The family have been told their tickets would be refunded.
A GWR spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to customers delayed after animals strayed onto the line between Crediton and Okehampton on Wednesday night and one was unfortunately hit by a train.
“The extent of damage to the vehicle meant it couldn't be moved, and we had to transfer customers onto another train at the scene, before they were taken to Exeter St Davids to continue their journeys.
“We recognise this was a particularly unpleasant experience for customers but would like to reassure them that their safety is always our priority.”
GWR is working with Network Rail on improvements to prevent such incidents.
