A one-year-old baby was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer after doctors initially thought his breathing problems were a common cold.
Otto Acreman's smitten parents, from Okehampton, are living a 'nightmare' after a timely spot at a family barbecue led to the devastating stage four diagnosis.
They have now launched a public appeal to support them in looking after Otto amid financial and other pressures.
Mum Sophie Reddaway, 25, and dad Paul Acreman, 27, said Otto’s birth, as their first child, was 'the best time' in their lives.
However, Otto, aged one, began having breathing difficulties and struggling to put on weight earlier this year.
Several visits to the GP followed - with doctors assuring his parents he just had a cold. But when Otto developed a lump on his neck - spotted by his aunt Charlotte, 21, at a family barbecue when he was 10 months old - medics suspected something more sinister.
After scans and tests, Otto was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma - a nerve cancer which affects children - in August 2025.
He has undergone chemotherapy and a blood transfusion and his family are waiting to hear if he needs more treatment.
Paul, a landscape gardener and tree surgeon, said: “He just had heavy, congested breathing and he was wheezing.
"We took him into the GP four or five times and A&E, but they just kept saying it was a cold and it would get better on its own. They said it was normal for a baby his age."
After Sophie’s sister Charlotte spotted the lump he was rushed to A&E at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and had an ultrasound scan.
Just as the couple were about to leave the hospital, doctors called them back in and said the scan had 'come back abnormal’.
"It was quite scary," Sophie said of that moment. "The first thing I did was panic."
Sophie has had to give up her job in care to support Otto with his extra needs. Paul has also had to have months off work for the many hospital trips and support at home.
Paul said: "I didn't want it to be true. You don’t think it will happen to you. It was surreal.”
Otto is ‘happy and smiley’ and coping, despite the demanding treatment, while winning over the hearts of nurses.
The couple are appealing for help with travel costs, income loss and day-to-day expenses during Otto's illness, so that Sophie and Paul can concentrate fully on his care.
The couple said: “Every donation, no matter how small would mean the world to us.”
