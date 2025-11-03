Dr Freyja Haigh, nutritional physiology researcher at the University of Exeter, said: “We know exercise is good for us, but to what extent? We’ve seen no detriment to overall health, from the fortnightly blood samples Steve has sent us, and the body measurement changes suggest that Steve’s weight loss is a result of fat rather than muscle which is a positive result to see after such a long time in an energy deficit. It will be interesting to see just how much muscle Steve has maintained when we get him back in the lab for post challenge tests.”