THE mayor and deputy mayor of Tavistock Cllrs Paul Ward and Andy Hutton will be in Bedford Square on Saturday from 10.30am informing people of what being a town councillor entails. The two members of Tavistock Town Council are encouraging people to put their names forward to join the authority in the forthcoming local elections. They will be in the square for two hours.
Want to join the town council?
Thursday 9th March 2023 8:35 am
Councillor Andy Hutton, encouraging community-minded people to become fellow Tavistock Town Councillors. (Tindle )
