Walkhampton came out in force today (Sunday) to honour all those who sacrificed themselves for their country.
A community service, led by the Ven Nick Shutt began the ceremonies in the village memorial hall.
This was was followed by a parade at the village centre memorial cross.
Everyone decorated a stone with a name of someone special to them. These stones were also placed with wreaths on the war memorial.
A vintage car rally has stopped to join everyone for the parade and supplied a bugler this year.
Two horses decorated with poppy garlands joined the parade after leading a short march from the memorial to the memorial cross for the two minutes’ silence.
The service and parade was joined by Walkham Valley Scout Group Guides and other members.
The parade was lucky enough to be spared the rain - which only started after it ended
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.