The commemorative service began next to the war memorial in the churchyard and was opened by Canon Tim Newcombe. Mayor of Okehampton, Richard Colman, read out the names of Okehampton residents who gave their lives in World War I, World War II and Afghanistan. Cllr Bob Tolley, chairman of the Okehampton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), then read out the Ode of Remembrance, which was followed by the Last Post, played by Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band, and a two-minute silence.