Hundreds joined a remembrance parade today (Sunday) in Tavistock to pay tribute to all those who died in wars for their country.
Veteran and serving military individuals and units joined uniformed public services and young people at a march, parade and service and civic march-past.
The Royal British Legion event included a religious service led by the Rev Matt Godfrey and wreath-laying at the war memorial by town Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey and many other of the town’s representatives.
Former Tavistock firefighter Andy Chanings (a retired maintenance worker at Mount Kelly College) attends the event every year with former colleagues, said: “We come to support the lads who are serving us all. We have had a few firefighters who died serving their country. It’s the right thing to do.”
Stuart Gibson a military veteran with 24 years’ service (former Royal Naval radar operator and former Royal Marine), attended with his wife Lesley, nurse, and former Royal Naval nurse.
Stuart, who served with Bickleigh-based 42 Commando, said: “I belong to the Royal Navy Association as a veteran and always attend a parade in Frome where we used to live nearby, but as we now live in Lifton, we decided to come to our home event.
“It’s very important to remember fallen colleagues. I do remember former colleagues who lost their lives. We should never forget those who died serving our country for us all.”
Lesley, who helped rehabilitate the most seriously injured veterans at Headley Court orthopaedic hospital. She said: “It’s always been very important for us both to attend remembrance events.”
Veteran Darren Davies (former Army Royal Military Police) and his wife Nicola say they want to show their respects to all those still serving their country and remember those who have died in wars.
Darren, a GP receptionist, of Upton Cross, near Launceston, has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Germany and N Ireland, said: “It means a lot to come to remembrance events. I always remember a former trainee of mine who died in conflict. It’s the least I can do.”
Nicola said: “I’m supporting my husband and it’s our duty to ensure the next generations remember the sacrifices military people have made for us all.”
Matt Crick and his son Alfie, aged three, joined the crowds lining the streets to watch the march-past and war memorial service. He is a former Army infantry soldier and served in Belgium, Kenya and Georgia among other training missions.
Matt said: “I’m still in contact with former personnel I served alongside. Remembrance is a traditional event which helps remind everyone never to forget those who fell serving us - who fell before us, alongside us and all those who will fall long after us. They all make the ultimate sacrifice for a better future for us all.”
