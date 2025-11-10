Pte Ted Perkins was a son of a quarry worker at Rundelstone, near Princetown and the sixth of a total of 12 siblings. He signed with the Army aged 17, in 1914 and added a year to his age to be accepted. He served throughout WWI in France with the Second Welsh Field Ambulance and then in Mesopotamia with the Royal Artillery when the armistice was signed. He completed a horse shoeing course with the Army ass a farrier. He was demobilised in 1919, a war veteran aged just 22. He joined the territorial army when he left, before serving in WWII where he perished.