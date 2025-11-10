Residents are invited to a special remembrance concert performed by primary school pupils in tribute to their own relatives.
Tavistock Primary School's Big Choir has been rehearsing its poignant concert – a choral and graphics show telling the stories of how their relatives died in war for their country.
The event is performed jointly on Friday, November 14, with special guests Tamar Male Voice Choir, at Tavistock Methodist Church from 2pm-3pm. No booking is needed. Entry is free but donations are welcome to raise funds for Tavistock Museum, the Royal British Legion and the school choir.
The dramatic audio visual show will be first showcased to the whole school tomorrow (Tuesday) at a special Armistice Day school assembly
Tavistock Primary pupil Aubree-ena, ten, tells the story of her great, great grandfather in her school's remembrance concert. Private Fred Perkins served in WWI and died fighting in WWII.
His story is told in the book 'Lest We Forget' 'TheTavistock Fallen of the Second World War’, by local historians Alex Mettler and Gerry Woodcock.
The school team organising the concert is music teacher Lisa Base, Simon Beatty and song writer/composer Tracy Harding.
Lisa said: “Remembrance is very important to me and the school. We produce something every year, last year we performed The Lion Roars, based around Winston Churchill’s speeches which was very rousing. This year we have ‘A Cry for Peace’ and includes studying the Lest We Forget book.
“It’s vital we don’t forget all those who were willing to die for their country. The fact that the children are telling the story of their own relatives, really brings it home to them and has extra meaning when they learn what they went through in fighting and making the ultimate sacrifice.”
The children voice the memories of those who died in conflict and will sing about the Dunkirk small boats evacuation and Battle of Britain. They sing backed by a frieze with poppies and photos of the fallen, digital imagery and sound effects. The show was performed by the school choir alone at an Armistice Day assembly.
Pte Ted Perkins was a son of a quarry worker at Rundelstone, near Princetown and the sixth of a total of 12 siblings. He signed with the Army aged 17, in 1914 and added a year to his age to be accepted. He served throughout WWI in France with the Second Welsh Field Ambulance and then in Mesopotamia with the Royal Artillery when the armistice was signed. He completed a horse shoeing course with the Army ass a farrier. He was demobilised in 1919, a war veteran aged just 22. He joined the territorial army when he left, before serving in WWII where he perished.
The choir also recited words from a poem written about his life on the the frontline by Private Arthur Bellamy, of Cox Tor Farm, Peter Tavy. He died in September in 1918, two months before the armistice.
He sent the poem to his mum Sarah back home. It was his last message from the trenches. One of his verses reads: ‘Sing me to sleep where bombs exploded and shrapnel shell on our abode. Over the sandbag helmets you’ll find graves in front and graves behind.’
