A series of cameras mounted on lamp posts in Tavistock appeared last week sparking speculation.
The cameras are located about 20ft up on several lamp posts along Dolvin Road.
Some drivers have speculated they are for keeping an eye on speeding cars, but are not coloureds bright yellow as would be expected for speed cameras.
Others joke they are for looking into the top deck of double decker busses.
However, Devon County Council cleared up the issue by confirming the cameras are for collecting data on traffic use and not for policing drivers to then sanction drivers.
