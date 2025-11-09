A cross-generation parade and service in Princetown today (Sunday) honoured those who died in wars for their country.

A church service was followed by a march with standards held aloft to the village war memorial set against a mini-field of homemade red poppies and purple poppies in tribute to military personnel and animals.

The parade comprised veterans, service military personnel, residents, uniformed youth groups, uniformed public services and even a pony called Pepper from Dartmoor Carriages adorned with poppy garlands.

The poppies were made by one family - Ally, Pete and daughter Lauren Jackson.

Ally said: “The plastic was cut from used pop and water bottles, yoghurt pots, trifles dishes anything that I could cut the shape out of. The remainder of the plastic put back into the recycling bin.”

Pepper the pony with poppy garlands at Princetown remembrance events, from Dartmoor Carriages. Photo by Aimee Wildgoose. ( Aimee Wildgoose. )

Princetown marches today in honour of those who died in wars. Ally Jackson. ( Ally Jackson )

Christopher Francis and Faith Bishop joined the Princetown remembrance events today (Sunday) at the village church gates adorned with poppies. Picture by Ally Jackson. ( Ally Jackson. )

A beautiful remembrance field at Princetown War Memorial for remembrance Sunday. The purple poppies honour animals who died for their country. Picture by Ally Jackson. ( Submitted )

Princetown pays tribute on remembrance Sunday to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Picture by Jim McNeill. ( Jim McNeill. )

Veteran servicemen salutes the fallen at Princetown War Memorial. Picture by Jim McNeill. ( Jim McNeill. )