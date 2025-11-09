Mary Tavy remembered those who lost their lives in service of their country on remembrance Sunday.
Councillor Jane Honey joined local officials, veterans and serving military personnel in laying wreaths at the village memorial as she read out the names of the fallen on the memorial.
A small wooden cross and villagers’ knitted poppies were laid outside the Methodist Chapel where a service was also held.
Mary Tavy's tribute to the fallen included this cross and poppies adorning a bush outside the methodist chapel where a service was held on remembrance Sunday. (Submitted)
Mary Tavy remembers. (Submitted)
