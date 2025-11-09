Uniformed services, military veterans, serving veterans and local councillors at Crapstone joined residents today (Sunday) in paying tribute to those who gave their lives for their country.
Residents from Yelverton, Crapstone, Clearbrook and Buckland joined in paying tribute to those who died in war for their country’s freedom.
The service was well attended (around 200) on a dull, drizzly day. Val Hart, Buckland Monachorum Parish Council member, played the cornet to sound the last post and reveille after the two-minute silence.
