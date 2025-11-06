The Tavistock-based Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were called to assist a woman who had fractured her ankle on Wednesday, November 5.
The female walker had fallen near Crazywell Pool, 3km from Princetown, when the Tavistock-based team and Devon Air Ambulance were called to assist.
The search and rescue team members travelled in a team 4×4 vehicle part of the way up the track from Norsworthy Bridge and then on foot to the casualty site.
The casualty was treated by ambulance personnel and then airlifted to hospital by a Devon Air Ambulance helicopter.
The Tavistock-based Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team members were then stood down and transported the paramedics back to their ambulance at Norsworthy Bridge.
