Volunteer rescuers helped rescue a missing child in Tavistock last night (Monday).
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called by police at 9.36pm to assist in the search for a ten-year-old child who had been missing for several hours.
There were concerns for the welfare of the child, based on factors including the young age, light clothing and predicted cold weather overnight.
Search parties were deployed to places in the town where young people often meet up.
A team spokesman said: “At 10.42pm one of our teams, which included a doctor, located the child who was cold but otherwise unharmed. An insulated jacket was loaned and a hot drink given while waiting for police to arrive on scene. The police then took over care of the young person.
“This was a successful outcome to a thankfully relatively short search.”