A BOWLS player from Tavistock and his team have scooped a bronze medal at the sport's world championships in Australia.
Stephen Hartley, who is visually impaired, teamed up with Alison Yearling, of Plymouth, ( also visually impaired) in the mixed pairs of the para bowls team. There, the pair (each with a fully able guide) took on South Africa but lost.
Stephen was selected earlier this year for the para team bowls mixed pairs by Bowls England. It is the first time the governing body has chosen a para team for the world championships and sets him and others on the path for a potential Olympic place in Australia in Brisbane 2032.
So far, they are in medal contention having won their first game against Hong Kong, lost the second against South Africa, putting them in third place. Yesterday they beat New Zealand (in fourth) and drew against the home nation Australia.
After this major event, his next ambition is to play in the Commonwealth Games in 2026 for Disability Bowls England, having only been playing the sport for only about four years, another potential step to the Olympics.