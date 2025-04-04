VINYL fans are expected to queue for hours when their local record stores sell limited editions on one day only.
Only independent record stores like Tavistock’s Rival Records in Paddon’s Row and Bookstop, on Market Street, take part in Record Store Day on Saturday (April 12).
Top artists are included in the 400 recordings which are only on sale on that day in 280 shops. Customers should queue early, because they are sold on a first-come-first served basis, with no pre-buying.
Rival Records owner John Chapple said: “Record Store Day is a celebration of independent record stores. I’ll have 200 titles including the Gallagher Brothers acoustic sessions and Elton John’s Rainbow Theatre concert.”
Paddon’s Row cafe Mime will serve food from 6.30am.