Lucky residents were treated to a slap-up indoor picnic at Brentor Village Hall last Sunday (July 21) to thank them for their year-round support in keeping the venue as a community hub.
The hall committee staged the afternoon tea for villagers and friends to say thank you for their support. Personal invitations were hand-delivered and 90 attended. Vintage china and jars of flowers decorated the tables.
A committee spokesman said: “The locals have supported the hall at coffee mornings, quiz evenings, the Mistletoe Fair, pasty suppers and other events.
“The hall is busy with weddings, the Brenstock festival, and private parties which wouldn’t happen without everyone turning up to the fund raising events. It was lovely to see some many people enjoying themselves and meeting old friends and making new ones.”
The committee laid on smoked salmon, Coronation Chicken, cucumber, tuna, and ham sandwiches. Also sausage rolls, Scotch Eggs cream teas and a selection of cakes, ending with a raffle.