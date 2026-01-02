A group of residents are warning that a proposed new housing estate on the outskirts of Tavistock bordering Dartmoor will be a blot on the landscape.
The proposal to build more than 140 homes off Violet Lane on a greenfield site is at the consultation stage.
Developer Land Value Alliances seeks to provide up to 142 homes, variously with one, two, three and four bedrooms, comprising 99 open-market and up to 43 affordable houses.
However, residents living alongside the greenfield site are concerned about the impact it will have on what is still a rural lane.
Residents also say they doubt the so-called affordable homes will truly be affordable to local people.
The plan would see two meadows covered in homes, spoiling open views overlooking the River Tavy valley. These views and the meadows’ biodiversity should be protected, say opponents.
Land Value Alliances has been consulting on proposals for housing on land at Violet Lane, before in all likelihod submitting a formal planning application to West Devon Borough Council.
Dianne Giles, whose home overlooks the proposed site, said: “This is a totally unsuitable site for houses for many reasons. Firstly, Tavistock is already overdeveloped and doesn’t have the services or roads to support it all.
“If Tavistock does need more homes, then Violet Lane is too rural and roads like Green Hill, Green Lane and Buzzard Way can’t cope now with existing traffic. Also, we need to protect wildlife, not concrete over it.
“Flooding is already bad, any more building will make it worse.”
Residents point out flooding and ice regularly makes the steep hills impassable to buses, tractors and cars.
Paul Mercer, who lives in Tavistock, said: “The roads can’t cope round here already, the last thing we need is more traffic, no matter how many new accesses.”
A similar plan had previously been submitted for the same site and rejected by planners, with inadequate traffic access a major factor.
LVA, arguing the case for the homes, said Tavistock, one of the six towns in the Joint Local Plan (JLP) area, will have to absorb more housing in the coming years.
About 2,603 dwellings per year are needed across the JLP area which includes West Devon borough, but there is a ‘significant shortfall’ in West Devon Borough Council’s land supply and the Violet Lane site can help, said the developer.
Any planning application would address ecology, drainage, transportation and other matters.
LVA said: “We believe our proposals will be technically robust, and the application will deliver significant community benefits including both market and affordable housing.
“Also improved access, including a safer junction to Mount Tavy Road, biodiversity net gain, together with a comprehensive Section 106 package (a developer agreement to support local services).”
The northern steep slope would remain free from housing to preserve views, provide public access and shelter wildlife.
A new children’s play area is proposed and dedicated green areas to be enhanced, boosting the biodiversity, through retaining existing vegetation and new planting.
Road improvements would include a safer vehicle access from Mount Tavy Road and Green Lane, and dedicating sections of Violet Lane for pedestrian and cycle use only, says LVA.
