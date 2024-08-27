The Cavaliers were formed nearly 50 years in 1977 to build a swimming pool for the former village school and continued as a general support organisation for the village. The support comes in a variety of forms, a cash donation for much-needed equipment for a youth organisation, for instance, or giving a family a helping hand. It has supported the village by running quiz nights and providing a barbecue at numerous village events. All the money generated by these events goes into the Horrabridge Cavaliers charity account. During the pandemic villagers and groups struggling financially were given grants and hundreds of Easter Eggs delivered to children. Anyone wanting to support the Horrabridge Cavaliers can email [email protected]