Staff, patients and visitors joined in with the celebrations, which included a special afternoon tea following and a performance from brass band the Sydenham Damerel Blowers. The band played a variety of songs for those in attendance, including pieces such as Blaze Away, Roll out the Barrel and Muskrat Ramble. The band, who adorned their music stands with Union Jack bunting, then performed numbers in celebration of the Coronation, including Amazing Grace, Rule Britannia, There’ll Always Be an England and the National Anthem.