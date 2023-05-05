Sir Geoffrey Cox KC MP visited Tavistock Hospital today to plant a tree to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.
The tree, a cherry blossom, was planted in the hospital garden, overlooking the town. Upon planting the tree, Mr Cox said: ‘This is a beautiful cherry blossom tree which I hope will go from strength to strength. Thank you very much for having me.'
The MP's visit at the hospital had been welcomed by the League of Friends, to allow staff members to speak about issues they were facing. Helen Gregory, a matron at the hospital, said: ‘It’s nice to know someone who has a voice in Parliament is able to be a listening ear for a small hospital in a rural community like Tavistock.'
Staff, patients and visitors joined in with the celebrations, which included a special afternoon tea following and a performance from brass band the Sydenham Damerel Blowers. The band played a variety of songs for those in attendance, including pieces such as Blaze Away, Roll out the Barrel and Muskrat Ramble. The band, who adorned their music stands with Union Jack bunting, then performed numbers in celebration of the Coronation, including Amazing Grace, Rule Britannia, There’ll Always Be an England and the National Anthem.