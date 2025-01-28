An appeal has been issued to help catch vandals who sprayed graffiti inside a block of Tavistock public loos.
The public toilets in Tavistock’s Bedford Car Park (also known as the Wharf toilets) have been vandalised with graffiti in the last few days.
The toilets are maintained by West Devon Borough Council which has highlighted the damage through social media posts.
The toilet blocks in the car park on nearby Bedford Square in Tavistock have been plagued by vandalism, including graffiti and arson, and damage causing blockages and flooding. Shop thieves also use the toilets as a refuge to hide stolen items.
The damage to the Bedford Square loos largely ended when certain culprits were arrested under environmental anti-social behaviour powers (covering graffiti and street drinking,) and faced restrictions on where they could be in the town.
Consultation is continuing with the community and local authorities on ways of cracking down on anti-social behaviour, so everyone has the right to feel safe in the town after a rise in offences. Community police have suggested widening the public spaces protection order which covers the Meadows park.
A council spokesman said: “We have to do posts on toilet vandalism too often. Damage like this costs everyone. If you have seen anything suspicious or have any information, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police.”
Police can be contacted by calling 101 or via their website, quoting reference number 20250122-0620.