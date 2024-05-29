A PAIR of cottages could house homeless people and provide other forms of social housing, according to councillors.
Tavistock Town Council owns the cottages on Market Road in the town and members of its budget and policy committee debated their future at a meeting on Tuesday last week.
The stone properties were bought by the council less than ten years ago in order to aid restoration of the adjacent Guildhall which has now been completed.
The vacant cottages have been leased but have not earned their keep because they have damp, so the full market rent cannot be asked and maintenance costs are high.
Councillor Robert Poppe, suggested letting the cottages to ex-military veterans through a charity which might take on the maintenance costs and find and manage tenants.
Cllr Ursula Mann suggested the cottages house homeless people on a temporary basis through agencies that West Devon Borough Council deal with. Another meeting will consider the options.