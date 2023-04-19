Judith Davies, a resident of Parkwood Road who frequently uses these post boxes, said: ‘One is unlikely to be able to post an item on the day it is written, thus adding an extra day to the time the letter is in transit. Given the large population of Parkwood Road, which contains several blocks of flats, some sheltered housing and homes with disabled residents, adding the extra distance for people to take items to the post office for the 5.30pm collection will be impossible for some.