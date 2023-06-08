A WOMAN was injured in a single road traffic collision near Venn House in Lamerton just before 5pm this afternoon.
A fire crew from Yelverton came across the incident on their way back from attending a fire in a field in Lamerton which had spread to hedges.
They were joined by firefighters from Tavistock who removed parts of the vehicle to get the injured woman out through the back of the car. She was taken to hospital by land ambulance.
The road from Lamerton to Tavistock was still closed to traffic at 8pm.
