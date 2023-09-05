TWO upcoming road closures are planned for the Tamar Valley with delays expected.
The first road closure is taking place this month in Callington. Florence Road will be closed for two days from Monday, September 25 at 9.30am until Wednesday, September 27 at 3.30pm.
The second road closure will be taking place next month in Harrowbarrow.
Callington Road to New Houses will be closed for part of the day on October 26 from 9.30am until 3.30pm.
Maps of the closures can be found by visiting: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/