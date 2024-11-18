Tavistock hosted a day of dance to raise money for the BBC Children in Need appeal.
On Saturday, November 16, 200 morris dancers braved the cold and raised an impressive £2,618, with every penny going towards the charity.
Sixteen different morris dancing groups from Glastonbury, Taunton, Penzance, and Exeter made the trip to Tavistock and performed alongside Pudsey bear with a large crowd watching.
Mark Tregaskis from Dartmoor Border Morris, said: “The atmosphere was electric, I absolutely loved it. Despite it being a cold and grey day, we brought lots of colour, music and joy.”
“I was ecstatic that we raised so much money, it was great to see so many people enjoy the event. You can go on Facebook now and see all the buzz, and they even want me to organise one next year!”
The 16 morris sides started dancing in three different areas, Bedford square, the guildhall and outside the shops on the high street in a colourful display.
Tavistock businesses also came together to support the cause with drinks and local goods.
Dartmoor Brewery donated two kegs of ale, sold for £2 a pint, and Brewery & Bobs East end Cafe provided free hot drinks.
The Stannary Arms hosted the Morris groups during their breaks and provided the sides with sandwiches and some sing-along fun.
Mark continued: “It was really encouraging to see so many people support our dancing and raise money for Children in Need. Many thanks must go to the good folks of Tavistock for donating such a huge amount, but also to the council for allowing this wonder day of colour and music to take place. ”
To get involved with Dartmoor Border Morris, visit: wwwdartmoorbordermorris.com