Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information following an assault in Tavistock to get in touch.
Police were called at around 1.30am this morning, Monday, May 6 to a report of a man having been seriously injured outside a premises on West Street.
It was further reported that an altercation involving a group of men had occurred inside a pub, where one man sustained a serious injury to his arm after being assaulted.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance for treatment, where his injury is not believed to be life threatening.
Officers who attended the scene were informed that the group involved had left the scene.
Following enquiries, two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievously bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody.
Officers are continuing to search for an outstanding suspect.
A scene guard and cordon remain in place at the scene whilst officers are carrying out enquiries.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information which may assist the investigation to please contact police on 101 or via our website quoting log 75 of 6/5/24.