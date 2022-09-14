Tributes paid to the Queen at Tavistock’s parish church
There were a steady stream of people coming to spend a quiet moment of comfort at the historic church, whether to light a candle, say a prayer or sign the condolence books.
Church steward Jenny Tremaine, speaking on Tuesday, said there had been many people coming to church to remember the Queen.
‘A lot of people have come in to sign the books and some to say a prayer to thank her Majesty,’ said Jenny. ‘It has been lovely, because people have been talking a lot about her. She has been the mainstay of our country for so long and a wonderful example to us all.’
Among those signing the condolence books were two members of the church community, Pam Hunter and Joy Loader.
Pam, who is responsible for all the flowers in the church, said the Queen had held a special place in the hearts of members of the church.
I think she was a wonderful example of faith - service but overall of faith, that is what guided her life.’
Joy said the Queen’s death had been a shock, ‘because we weren’t prepared for it’.
‘She has been a constant part of our lives, she has always been there and in the church context she has always spoken of how her faith has guided her and that has been a great support to us as Christians. Her faith has been her rock and an encouragement to us.’
Joy’s husband the Rev Mike Loader, assistant priest at St Eustachius, added: ‘Obviously it has been a great loss for everybody. She was a real inspiration to us in the service she gave the country and, for many of us, because her faith was at the forefront of what she did.’
