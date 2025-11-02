A noisy cavalcade of tractors drew the crowds in country lanes and raised money in memory of a well-known ground worker.
More than 50 tractors of all colours and vintage hooted and roared their way round the countryside near Tavistock to raise funds for a cancer charity.
Spectators gathered in villages and round Burrator Reservoir to cheer and applaud the drivers.
‘Fran’s Tractor Road Run’ was organised by veteran farmer Fran (Francis) Mudge and Rosalyn Edwards (Fran’s daughter) on Sunday, October 26, attracting 56 tractors and countless spectators.
Funds were collected along the route and at the start and finish (including the proceeds of refreshments) to total an impressive £2,787 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
The road run was held in loving memory of Fran’s nephew, Phil Cann, who died of cancer in 2021. Phil was a member of the well-established Cann Brothers ground worker business.
Jo Ellis, event spokesman, said: “Fran’s tractor run was a great success, drawing hundreds of cheerful onlookers, who lined the roads, waving and donating generously to Macmillan Cancer Support.
“After the tractor run, drivers and spectators gathered in Fran’s farm shed to enjoy delicious Hearns Burgers, made with meat supplied by Fran’s family farm.
“It was a truly special day, remembering Phil and bringing everyone together to enjoy the countryside while supporting a wonderful cause. We are thrilled with the funds raised.”
The run was supported by residents, businesses, and spectators who generously donated raffle prizes, resulting in a 100 prize raffles.
The circular scenic route passed through Sampford Spiney, Walkhampton, Burrator, Sheepstor, Horrabridge, via Fran’s farm.
