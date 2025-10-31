A spooky unusual Halloween drama set in historic Tavistock Museum has raised more than £900.
The audience walk-through guided drama ‘A Night in the Museum’ is the site’s biggest ever fundraising event in aid of the the exhibitions and is a sell-out with advanced ticket sales.
The three-night production is staged by the amateur players of Tavistock Edge. The sold-out production ran from Halloween night (out of hours) with the final night on Friday, November 7.
The mini-dramas are written and performed by the Tavistock Edge, covering the lives of abbots, dukes, miners and authors — as voices from the archives step off the page.
The money raised will go towards ongoing collections care, improved displays and towards making the museum more accessible to a wider audience. Husband and wife Bev and Jeff Moody are keen supporters of the town's museum and wrote the play especially for it, with the history of Tavistock and its rich heritage in mind.
A history lesson like no other, the evening spans the centuries, from Vikings to villains, fair ladies to to bal maidens (young mining workers) and not forgetting the infamous headless horseman.
Museum Manager Lesley Holliday said: "When Tavistock Edge first approached the museum with the exciting idea of doing ‘A Night in the Museum’, and as a fundraising event especially for the museum, we thought what a wonderful idea; something quite different. We express deep appreciation to all Tavistock Edge Players for supporting us in this way."
Unusually, the audience were expected to walk round the various attractions to meet Tavistock’s ghosts and support their living legacy.
A Night in the Museum led groups of 20 to meet costumed characters conjuring up Tavistock’s past in candlelit scenes and whispered encounters. One spooky tale covered Lady Mary Howard’s phantom coach, a Dartmoor legend re-told with humour.
Museum volunteers Rory Ellis and Paul Holliday were among the cast. The museum is free to enter and relies solely on donations from visitors.
