Les, who died in June this year aged 93, worked on the Duchy Estate at Princetown for 48 years - early in life then after Army service, retiring in 1996. He was honoured by the then Queen and later by the future King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) for his long loyal service on the royal estate. He was also an on-call retained firefighter and long-time collector for the Royal British Legion, both in Princetown.