Tribute has been paid to a retired long-serving worker on the Duchy of Cornwall Estate by his family.
Les, who died in June this year aged 93, worked on the Duchy Estate at Princetown for 48 years - early in life then after Army service, retiring in 1996. He was honoured by the then Queen and later by the future King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) for his long loyal service on the royal estate. He was also an on-call retained firefighter and long-time collector for the Royal British Legion, both in Princetown.
His daughter Heather Newland said: “Les was a quiet unassuming, conscientious worker and devoted husband and father throughout his long life. He will be fondly remembered for his good nature, work ethic, family values and his calm approach to life and will be loved and sadly missed by all who knew him.”
Les was born to Albert and Thirza Cribbett in 1931 at Tor Royal Lodge, Princetown. He was one of eight children.
He attended school twice a week, the rest of his time was spent completing tasks around Princetown and working on the Duchy Farm, where apart from haymaking he helped to look after the livestock. He worked for the Duchy from the school from 1941 to 1945 with the authority of an agriculture green card.
Les left school aged 14. In 1949 he was called up for National Service with the Army and received several overseas postings, including a long stay in Egypt. Following demob he resumed working for the Duchy of Cornwall as a maintenance worker. he worked from Princetown school in 1941
Les married his sweetheart Evelyn Sinclair in 1953. They had met at the Plume of Feathers pub where she was a barmaid and they set up home in Princetown and had four children. John, Ian, Andrew and Heather.
Les served at Princetown Fire Station for 24 years with three of his brothers. The family said the only time they heard him swear was when the alarm bell rang in the home and he had to rush off immediately to a call-out.
Les was invited to Buckingham Palace in 1979 to receive the Royal Victorian Medal from HM The Queen for his long service to the Duchy of Cornwall.
He retired from the Duchy in January 1996 and in October that same year, received a Bar to the RVM from his then former boss and future King, Prince Charles.
Throughout that time Les and Evelyn were invited to attend several Royal services and garden parties at Buckingham Palace, Highgrove and Windsor Castle.
His son Les said: “He was able to turn his hand to almost anything. He had a passion for gardening and DIY and always kept busy around the house.
“Helping family, friends and neighbours was what Les was all about: from chimney sweeping, building dry-stone walls to offering home grown produce from his vegetable garden.”
Les and Evelyn later moved to Tavistock, where he enjoyed whist and bingo and went on family holidays.
His funeral was at Efford Crematorium