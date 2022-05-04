Tree planting for the planet

Bishopsmead’s green space in Tavistock has been beautified with 26 birch trees kindly donated by Stone Lane Gardens near Chagford.

West Devon Borough councillors ably planted the trees at an event on Wednesday last week (April 27), helped along by borough council grounds staff and conservation charity ParkLife SW.

The planting event saw 26 assorted birch trees, along with one alder, planted in the public area, which runs alongside the Tiddy Brook. The trees will greatly enhance the beauty of the well-used section of the National Cycle Network.

Cllr Neil Jory, leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: ‘We are really pleased to be working in partnership with Stone Lane Gardens to plant a selection of birch and alder trees in Bishopsmead, Tavistock.

‘It is really satisfying that Paul and the team from the Garden Visitors Centre understand the need to invest in, and protect, our biodiversity for the greater good of climate change. We very much appreciate their very kind donation.’

Stone Lane Gardens, an RHS Partner Garden, are renowned for their national collections of birch and alder trees.

Garden manager Paul Bartlett said: ‘Stone Lane Gardens are glad to be involved in this community tree planting project. Our trees are all grown in our Dartmoor nursery.