Treatment to help with sleep
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 11:00 am
Talkworks – an NHS therapy service programme – are offering free treatment and support for adults aged 18 and over, living in Tavistock, who are struggling to sleep at night.
This support inclues improving sleep workshops, one-to-one sessions with a therapist, focusing around improving sleep and managing worry, group therapy sessions and online selp-help support.
Talkworks are currently experiencing only short waiting times for appointments and can carry out therapy face-to-face, over the phone or by video call.
If this appeals to you, call 0300 555 3344 or visit the website at: https://www.talkworks.dpt.nhs.uk/what-are-sleep-difficulties
