Planned industrial action begins today (May 12) and will be disrupting the train service running in the Tamar Valley.
GWR has confirmed that there will be a a very limited service operating between Plymouth and Gunnislake today (May 12).
Services will start at 7.30am and must be completed by around 6.30pm. If you intend to travel where trains are operating, it is advised to check both outward and return journeys.
Trains that are operating will also be busier than usual because GWR will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.