Lisa said: “The pannier market was a perfect environment for me as a new small business. The council was flexible about allowing me to not have a stall at the same times and the same days. This was because they recognised I needed to grow and reach out to new customers by also selling at the county and one-day shows. The market also allowed me to work part-time around childcare when my daughter Lucy was little. However, it was a very popular place when I started. Stallholders had to jump through all sorts of hoops to get accepted and there were days that were dedicated to food and antiques. I eventually was offered a full-time stall and finally achieved my dream of getting a shop. But I’ll never forget my market roots where the community was so supportive.”