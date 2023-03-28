A TRACTOR run held in Tavistock last weekend has raised more than £1,000 for newly-promoted Tavistock Football Club.
An impressive 40 tractors took part in last Sunday’s event from Tavistock Livestock Market. Sixty people voted for their favourite tractors. Michael Crebor won the pre-1990 award with his immaculate Massey Ferguson 35 while the vote for the post-1990 award was won by Titch Scott with his New Holland 7740.
Organiser Tony Dwelly said: ‘Not only did we raise around a £1,000 for Tavistock Football Club, it was a great day for all concerned. We would like to thank all that helped on the day too many to name but I would like to single out a couple of people – Elon Ellicott for all his knowledge, Dave Crawford for his amazing photos and a special thanks to Stags for letting us use the market.
‘I would also like to thank Mike White and his team who were out directing the traffic. There were qute a few people out watching and people seemed to really enjoy that. This was the first time we have run it but I think we will do it again next year. It was hard work, but it was worth it.’
The event was in aid of Tavistock Association Football Club (AFC), rather than Tavistock Community Football Club, as stated in last week’s paper.