Organiser Tony Dwelly said: ‘Not only did we raise around a £1,000 for Tavistock Football Club, it was a great day for all concerned. We would like to thank all that helped on the day too many to name but I would like to single out a couple of people – Elon Ellicott for all his knowledge, Dave Crawford for his amazing photos and a special thanks to Stags for letting us use the market.