A FULL programme of free live music and dancing will entertain visitors and residents this summer to launch Tavistock Carnival Week.
Starting on Saturday July 13 Tavi-Fringe and Tavistock Lions will be combining their efforts to ensure that the people of the town have a week of celebration and entertainment. Tavistock Lions Carnival procession will take palce at 4pm on Sunday, July 21. The theme of the procession is animation.
The week will kick off when diverse musical groups will be performing around the market square, Butchers Hall, the Guildhall Car Park and the West Devon Club.
Tavi Fringe will present the Co-operative Big Band, Dad’s Dancing, The Cornish Groove Collection Fixer, Horce Divorse, Jo and Ollie, The Lillypads and Me and Her.
The following will also be performing: The Edge Singers, Fallen Cedars, The Recorder Consort, Stannary Brass, Sydenham Damerel Blowers, Taiko Journey Drummers , The Zephyrs, Bere Peninsula Singers, Raise the Roof, Tapestry Choir, The Wheelhouse Choir, Andy Reid, Nigel and Steve, The Lily Pads, The Tavy Tars, The Big Jazz Choir, Launceston “popchoir,” Levowan x11, and Raise the Roof.
Richard Hamer, of Tavi Fringe, said: “We will also be presenting Shimmying jewels, Sidewinder, The Robey Trust; and a first for us, The Children’s Circus Group. Last but in no way least we are very pleased to advise that The South West Philharmonic will be back with us with a full orchestra.
“Refreshment is always important and apart from the usual facilities available in Tavistock the following will be on hand to make the day even more enjoyable – Stannary Brewery, providing their own beers and ciders. There will also be a full barbecue, both one in the Guildhall Car Park and another in the West Devon Gardens. If you need somewhere to relax and listen to music Whitchurch WI will be providing tea, coffee and cakes and seating in Butchers Hall .”
Tavistock Lions is asking for volunteers to help with its carnival which raises money for the Lions to support charity events throughout the year. Businesses or other organisations are also asked to sponsor events. Offers of support can be made by emailing: [email protected]