“Refreshment is always important and apart from the usual facilities available in Tavistock the following will be on hand to make the day even more enjoyable – Stannary Brewery, providing their own beers and ciders. There will also be a full barbecue, both one in the Guildhall Car Park and another in the West Devon Gardens. If you need somewhere to relax and listen to music Whitchurch WI will be providing tea, coffee and cakes and seating in Butchers Hall .”