Town teacher is a world champion
A TAVISTOCK primary school teacher is on top of the world after winning a World Aquathlon Championships title — running and swimming.
Sam Lake, who teaches 7-11 year-olds at Tavistock Primary School, scooped the female 40-44 title holder at the ITU World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Samorin, Slovakia —beating elite and younger competitors.
Sam, who is an experienced amateur endurance athlete, with many notable achievements behind her, said: ‘I raced in the aquathlon, which is a 1,000m swim in the river Danube. It was lovely and warm. 24 degrees, so no wetsuits needed.
‘Then we had to run down steep steps and a bridge into a very hot 35C. 5,000m run.’
Not only did she top her own age-group, but she beat many elite professional athletes and people much younger than herself by coming fifth overall out of all age groups (16-70).
She said the achievement was extra special to her: ‘I have won silver several times before at European championships and bronze at my last world champs in Denmark, so this win was extra special to me and I have trained extremely hard for it. It was extremely emotional. So this is probably my best result to date.’
Her official 5km time on the website was 19:37minutes, however the course was longer than expected, so it was a good personal best for her. Sam said the swim took just under 15 minutes against a current and large waves to battle with near the end.
I’ve represented England in the World Marathon Masters and run in the British Marathon Championships five times, achieving a best of 2hours 59minutes.
Sam, who has two children, has also represented GB several times before achieving a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2018 and three silvers in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in the European Championships and bronze in the middle distance Euro Championships in 2018.
Sam was a swimmer as a child and more recently runner. She now combines the two disciplines regularly with Tavistock Swimming Club, ACE Swimming for open water and Tavistock Athletics Club for running.
