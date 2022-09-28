Town mural update
CALLINGTON is getting a brand new mural.
The new mural will feature instrument players and will run from the town hall down towards the bus stop on New Road.
The tile-based mural will honour the late local musician, Jim McIntyre and will feature tiled silhouette instrument players and also a ceramic Kit Hill mound.
Steve Pound, Callington councillor and vice-chair of the town hall and premises committee said:
‘Murals are a big thing for Callington.
‘We want to revamp and revitalise them.’
The mural will not only serve as a new artwork for the town, but will represent the Callington community.
The Kit Hill mound will feature tiles that have been created by the people of Callington who were involved with a recent workshop whereby they were invited to write down family names, street names, any words that they associate with themselves or Callington.
Potter, Rosie Fierek known in the area for her ceramic murals and who ran the workshop will be creating the mural and will use the ceramic slabs created by the Callington individuals to create the Kit Hill mound.
Steve said: ‘After such a dark time with covid. It will be great to have something new and vibrant on the walls that can show people a bit of history and is also something that the people are involved with.
‘I’d like to think it will be started in the next week or so.’
‘We are all steam ahead and I’d like to think it will be done by the end of the year.’
