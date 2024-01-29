Tracey Atkin, senior theatre nurse and outpatient manager for the hospital and Tavistock Clinic, said: “We have a wonderful hospital with multi-skilled long-serving staff who often know their patients. But there’s big potential for more people from a wider area than just Tavistock to come here instead of Derriford for their surgery and for outpatient appointments. If we can treat more patients at Tavistock, then the more pressure is reduced at Derriford.”