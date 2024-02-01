“I was inside the Pannier Market and I can’t praise it enough as a supportive community to start a business. The stallholders might be in competition, but they all help each other. Also, you can easily see what works and what doesn’t in terms of products and service because it’s open plan. You can learn from good and not so good practice. I have taken that into my outer unit now. It’s very small, but is enough for me. I also don’t pressure people and it would be unusual if I didn’t see a familiar face during the week.”