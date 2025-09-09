Three aircraft pilots are swapping wings for oars to take part in the World’s Toughest Row.
Coastal Commanders, Martin Mead, Scott Dingle, and Jon Reilly will be rowing 3000 nautical miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua to raise money for cancer charities MOVE Against Cancer and Young Lives vs Cancer.
Cancer survivor Jon trains regularly on Dartmoor to prepare for the challenge which will pit the rowers against Atlantic storms with waves up to 20 metres high.
As a precursor he is taking part in Apex Everest, a test of endurance climbing Helvellyn in the Lake District nine times.
He said: Dartmoor is a brilliant place to train, the climbs, the weather and the open moorland make it a real test of both body and mind.”
