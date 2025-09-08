Rowers from Cotehele Quay Gig Club swapped the shores of the Tamar for the depths of Scotland’s most infamous Loch, last weekend.
A team from Cotehele Gig Rowing Club travelled to Fort Augustus in Scotland to take part in the sixth annual ‘ultimate mass participation boat race’, Monster the Loch.
Paddling the 21-mile length of the loch, a spokesperson for gig club said: “This year Cotehele Quay Gig Club recreational rowers were two out of 11 pilot gigs entered.
“Our two crews both completed sub-four hours coming 5th and 8th out of the 11 gigs entered, with just 12 minutes between them.
“Many thanks to Coryn Stansfield and Kim Lakey, without whose organisation it would not have been possible.”
