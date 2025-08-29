The Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir is holding their next concert on Saturday, September 13 in St Mellion.
The event at St Mellion Church promises to be an exciting and varied concert of fine male voice singing.
The choir will be under the baton of musical director Sarah Gard and accompanied by Joshua Hughes and will include something for every taste from love songs and ballads to folk songs.
Tickets can be purchased via the website at www.tamarvalleymvc.com, or by cash or card on the door. Under 14s are free.
Free refreshments will be available on the night and wine by donation.
All proceeds from the evening will be used for charity.
