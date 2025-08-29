Master musicians Thomas Bowes and Philippe Honoré are presenting a programme of fiddle fireworks this September in Callington.
Spanning four centuries and crossing many national frontiers, the duo known will celebrate colourful music from baroque clarity and wild folk to undiluted virtuosity, all delivered with flair, humour and infectious energy.
‘Double Fiddles’ will be playing on Wednesday September 10 at 8pm at the Prim Raf Theatre in Callington.
Tom and Philippe are both masters of their craft with experience in all fields of music making from concerts to film scores. Whether a lifelong lover of classical music or a curious first-timer, this is an evening that promises laughter, learning, and truly delightful music.
Tickets can be purchased at Callington Town Hall or via www.tinyurl.com/3y98jrdh Doors open at 7.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.