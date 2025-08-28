Train services on the Tamar Valley line were disrupted this morning (August 28) as trains were suspended to allow for a safety inspection on the track.
According to social media reports, a train driver had spotted something on the track leading to the service being stopped. The line has now reopened.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Service was suspended to allow for a safety inspection of the track - the line has now since been reopened.
"We apologise to anyone who has been delayed while a safety inspection of the track was carried out.
"We know how frustrating unexpected delays can be when you're trying to get where you need to go, but ensuring everyone travels safely is our top priority.”
