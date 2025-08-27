Parishioners of St Sampson’s Church near Callington are raising the roof with the Big Sing this September.
An evening of singing, music, laughter and good old nostalgia at the church in South Hill is promised as they continue to raise funds for the ongoing restoration of the church.
Classed as a ‘potted tongue-in-cheek history of St Sampson's Church’, the event will feature favourite classics from Amazing Grace, Land of Hope and Glory, to the Yellow Submarine, with acclaimed organist David Davies providing accompaniment and a solo recital of ‘Wedding Favourites’.
A spokesperson for St Sampson’s Church said: “Whether you're a seasoned singer or just love to belt out tunes in the shower, this event is for you.
“Come together with fellow music lovers to raise your voices in singing well-loved songs. Let's make this a night to remember.”
The Big Sing is taking place at the church on Friday, September 5.
Proceeds are in support of the St Sampsons Unlocked project to improve and restore the South Hill church with the aim of fixing the roof and ceiling, and creating a warm meeting space with a permanent toilet and kitchen.
The event is free of charge but a suggested donation of £10 to £20 is being asked, by cash or card payment, in lieu of tickets.
A spokesperson for the church added: “The organist David Davies and solo singer Rebecca Davies and the organisers all give freely of their time. Many of you will be aware how much tickets cost for this sort of event.
“In the same spirit of giving, we know these events are generously supported by you, but making no charge allows us to also welcome those who might otherwise not be able to afford the full price of these wonderful community performances.”
Doors open at 7pm with the performance commencing at 7.30pm.
